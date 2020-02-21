The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

To Many's Dismay, Permian Produces More Gas and Condensate Instead of Oil and Profits

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Read time: 8 mins

As oil prices plummet, oil bankruptcies mount, and investors shun the shale industry, America’s top oil field — the Permian shale that straddles Texas and New Mexico — faces many new challenges that make profits appear more elusive than ever for the financially failing shale oil industry.

Many of those problems can be traced to two issues for the Permian Basin: The quality of its oil and the sheer volume of natural gas coming from its oil wells.

Tags: 
Permian Shale
frack finances
condensate
fracking finances
Schlumberger
Halliburton

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/02/21/challenges-permian-shale-oil-condensate-gas

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version