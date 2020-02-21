Articles

City Leaders Must Prioritize Climate Resilience of Vulnerable Communities

This article was originally posted on Thomson Reuters Foundation News.

As thousands of urban leaders gather in Abu Dhabi for the World Urban Forum, the impacts of the climate crisis on cities have become more visible than ever. Severe floods...

