The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

City Leaders Must Prioritize Climate Resilience of Vulnerable Communities

Category: Climate Hits: 3

City Leaders Must Prioritize Climate Resilience of Vulnerable Communities Comments|Add Comment|PrintCities must invest in greater climate resilience for their vulnerable neighborhoods, and involve residents in decisions. Photo by Budi Nusyirwan/Flickr This article was originally posted on Thomson Reuters Foundation News. As thousands of urban leaders gather in Abu Dhabi for the World Urban Forum, the impacts of the climate crisis on cities have become more visible than ever. Severe floods...

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/yJIaxE-LDzU/city-leaders-must-prioritize-climate-resilience-vulnerable-communities

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version