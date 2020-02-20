The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Fifty years of data show new changes in bird migration

Category: Climate Hits: 1

A growing body of research shows that birds' spring migration has been getting earlier and earlier in recent decades. New research on Black-throated Blue Warblers, a common songbird that migrates from Canada and the eastern US to Central America and back every year, uses fifty years of bird-banding data to add another piece to the puzzle, showing that little-studied fall migration patterns have been shifting over time as well.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200220141757.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version