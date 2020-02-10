The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

For People to Live and Thrive in a Changing Climate, Cities Need to Change – But How?

Category: Climate Hits: 2

For People to Live and Thrive in a Changing Climate, Cities Need to Change – But How? Comments|Add Comment|PrintWhat will cities of the future look like? Our collective imagination is failing us In the 21st century, a seemingly global prosperity masks an unequal distribution of benefits. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the world’s cities, where extreme wealth can exist next door to concentrated poverty. In some cities, like those in South Africa, well-meaning policies and investments in...

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
For People to Live and Thrive in a Changing Climate, Cities Need to Change – But How?For People to Live and Thrive in a Changing Climate, Cities Need to Change – But How?For People to Live and Thrive in a Changing Climate, Cities Need to Change – But How?For People to Live and Thrive in a Changing Climate, Cities Need to Change – But How?For People to Live and Thrive in a Changing Climate, Cities Need to Change – But How?

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/E2Cl6L5mexs/people-live-and-thrive-changing-climate-cities-need-change-how

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version