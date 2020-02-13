Intense Boreal Forest Fires a Climate Concern

Category: Climate Hits: 3Intense Boreal Forest Fires a Climate Concern Comments|Add Comment|PrintCuckegg Creek Fire in Alberta, Canada. Photo by Alberta Wildfire The Chuckegg Creek wildfire sparked in Alberta, Canada on May 12, 2019. Over the next three months, the blaze burned across 280,000 hectares, forcing more than 10,000 people to evacuate their homes. On the Global Forest Watch platform, bright red fire alerts were visible blossoming out across the landscape. More fire alerts were detected in Alberta in...
