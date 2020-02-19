Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 18:39 Hits: 1

PODCAST: Jane Lubchenco's New Narrative for the Ocean Comments|Add Comment|PrintSchooling fish off the coast of Australia. Photo by Saspotato/Flickr It took just one summer in Woods Hole as a college student for Jane Lubchenco to decide what she wanted to do with her life. “I could study [the ocean] for the rest of my life and never scratch the surface,” Lubchenco said. Today, she is a co-chair of the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy. Lubchenco is the University...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/P7aTVYvScYE/podcast-jane-lubchencos-new-narrative-ocean