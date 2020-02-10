Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 19:53 Hits: 0

Want to Grow Trees? Consider These 5 Lessons Comments|Add Comment|PrintThe Pesalat Reforestation Project in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, works to restore forest within a national park degraded by fire and logging. As of 2013, 450 hectares are under restoration, with over 4,000 seedlings planted. Photo by James Anderson/WRI Forests are disappearing at an alarming rate. So in 2014, hundreds of governments and corporations made a landmark pledge to cut the rate of natural forest loss by half and...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/CK2KhyO-luA/want-grow-trees-consider-these-5-lessons