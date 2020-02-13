The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Computer-based weather forecast: New algorithm outperforms mainframe computer systems

Category: Climate Hits: 3

The exponential growth in computer processing power seen over the past 60 years may soon come to a halt. Complex systems such as those used in weather forecast, for example, require high computing capacities, but the costs for running supercomputers to process large quantities of data can become a limiting factor. Researchers have recently unveiled an algorithm that can solve complex problems with remarkable facility -- even on a personal computer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200213124214.htm

