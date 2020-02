Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 14:44 Hits: 2

Scientists elucidated characteristics of PAS through observing the Atg protein using a fluorescence microscope and successfully reconstituted PAS in vitro. The team revealed, for the first time, that PAS is in the state of liquid droplets formed by liquid-liquid phase separation of Atg13 together with other Atg proteins and that this liquid droplet is responsible for autophagy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200214094406.htm