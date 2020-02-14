5200-year-old grains in the eastern Altai Mountains redate trans-Eurasian crop exchange

Articles

Climate Published on Friday, 14 February 2020

Cereals from the Fertile Crescent and broomcorn millet from northern China spread across the ancient world, integrating into complex farming systems that used crop-rotation cycles enabled by the different ecological regions of origin. The resulting productivity allowed for demographic expansions and imperial formation in Europe and Asia. In this study, scientists illustrate that people moved these crops across Eurasia earlier than previously realized, adapting cultivation methods for harsh agricultural environments.

