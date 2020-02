Articles

Researchers report the biological effects of influenza protein NS1 binding to RIG-I -- the binding directly quiets the alarm that activates the cellular innate immunity defense against the infection. This is a newly described way for flu to antagonize the host cellular antiviral response.

