Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 18:47 Hits: 1

New research reveals that species of the seagrass genus Posidonia have evolved a remarkable adaptation for ocean survival: a winged seed whose shape harnesses the force of underwater currents to hold it on the seafloor for rooting.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200214134719.htm