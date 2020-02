Articles

New research reveals that even simultaneous bark beetle outbreaks are not a death sentence to the state's beloved forests. The study found that high-elevation forests in the southern Rocky Mountains actually have a good chance of recovery, even after overlapping outbreaks with different kinds of beetles. One thing that is slowing their recovery down: Foraging elk and deer.

