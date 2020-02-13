Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020

STATEMENT: Climate Leadership Council releases Bipartisan Climate Roadmap for U.S. carbon fee The Climate Leadership Council released a Bipartisan Climate Roadmap to inform legislation for a gradually rising carbon fee to cut U.S. carbon dioxide emissions to 50% below 2005 levels in 2035. The revenue from this fee would be returned to households across the United States, with a family of four receiving about $2,000 the first year. Following is a statement by Andrew Steer, CEO and President of...

