The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Intense Boreal Forest Fires a Climate Concern

Category: Climate Hits: 6

Intense Boreal Forest Fires a Climate Concern Comments|Add Comment|PrintCuckegg Creek Fire in Alberta, Canada. Photo by Alberta Wildfire The Chuckegg Creek wildfire sparked in Alberta, Canada on May 12, 2019. Over the next three months, the blaze burned across 280,000 hectares, forcing more than 10,000 people to evacuate their homes. On the Global Forest Watch platform, bright red fire alerts were visible blossoming out across the landscape. More fire alerts were detected in Alberta in...

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Intense Boreal Forest Fires a Climate ConcernIntense Boreal Forest Fires a Climate ConcernIntense Boreal Forest Fires a Climate ConcernIntense Boreal Forest Fires a Climate ConcernIntense Boreal Forest Fires a Climate Concern

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/_3-pBYa1vck/intense-boreal-forest-fires-climate-concern

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version