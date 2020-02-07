Understanding gut microbiota, one cell at a time

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 14:54 Hits: 1

Scientists devised a novel single-cell genomic sequencing technique that enables detailed, functional analysis of uncultured bacteria and identified bacterial responders of dietary fiber inulin in mouse gut microbiota. This technique could be applied to predict the metabolic fermentation of dietary fibers based on the presence and ability of specific responders and be exploited to improve human and animal health in the future.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200207095435.htm