Articles

Category: Climate Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 14:43 Hits: 2

Microbiological communities reveal a great deal of information about the state of soils. A lot of research is being performed on this biodiversity at a genetic level but third parties are not always able to put these results to the best possible use. The reason: The information varies in terms of quality.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200208094306.htm