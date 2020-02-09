The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Report Attacks Industry Campaign to Fix Natural Gas’s Climate PR Problem

A new report from advocacy group Food and Water Watch argues that fracking and continued reliance on natural gas is detrimental to addressing climate change. The report, which calls out the fossil fuel industry’s misleading narratives around natural gas, comes at a time when progressive members of Congress like Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are introducing a bill to ban fracking and when the industry is ramping up its public relations push around gas.

Tags: 
American Petroleum Institute
American Gas Association
Natural Gas Bridge Fuel
green new deal
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

