New droplet-based electricity generator: A drop of water generates 140V power, lighting up 100 LED bulbs

Generating electricity from raindrops efficiently has gone one step further. A research team has recently developed a droplet-based electricity generator (DEG), featured with a field-effect transistor (FET)-like structure that allows for high energy-conversion efficiency and instantaneous power density increased by thousands times compared to its counterparts without FET-like structure. This would help to advance scientific research of water energy generation and tackle the energy crisis.

