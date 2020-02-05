The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New droplet-based electricity generator: A drop of water generates 140V power, lighting up 100 LED bulbs

Generating electricity from raindrops efficiently has gone one step further. A research team has recently developed a droplet-based electricity generator (DEG), featured with a field-effect transistor (FET)-like structure that allows for high energy-conversion efficiency and instantaneous power density increased by thousands times compared to its counterparts without FET-like structure. This would help to advance scientific research of water energy generation and tackle the energy crisis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200205132354.htm

