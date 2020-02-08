The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Fast-tracking Law-abiding Ships at Ports Could Help End Illegal Fishing

Category: Climate Hits: 0

Fast-tracking Law-abiding Ships at Ports Could Help End Illegal Fishing Comments|Add Comment|PrintU.S. Coast Guard inspects a fishing vessel. Photo by Kwabena Akuamoah-Boateng/U.S. Navy When the UN launched the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) five years ago, the world aligned around the need to end illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing by 2020 (SDG 14.4). Seen then as an achievable target, it is now a deadline we’re going to miss. IUU fishing accounts for nearly 20% of the...

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Fast-tracking Law-abiding Ships at Ports Could Help End Illegal FishingFast-tracking Law-abiding Ships at Ports Could Help End Illegal FishingFast-tracking Law-abiding Ships at Ports Could Help End Illegal FishingFast-tracking Law-abiding Ships at Ports Could Help End Illegal FishingFast-tracking Law-abiding Ships at Ports Could Help End Illegal Fishing

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/r7aols-fNlc/fast-tracking-law-abiding-ships-ports-could-help-end-illegal-fishing

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version