Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 10:00 Hits: 0

5 Ways the US Government Can Kickstart a CarbonShot to Remove Carbon from the Atmosphere Comments|Add Comment|PrintCarbon Engineering direct air capture facility. Photo by Carbon Engineering. To prevent the most dangerous impacts of climate change, the science shows that global greenhouse gas emissions will have to reach net zero by the middle of this century. That will require both deep cuts in emissions and the removal of remaining emissions directly from the atmosphere. Realizing the...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/aAgnfA30H4g/5-ways-us-government-can-kickstart-carbonshot-remove-carbon-atmosphere