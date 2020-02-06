Water-conducting membrane allows carbon dioxide to transform into fuel more efficiently

Articles

Methanol is a versatile and efficient chemical used as fuel in the production of countless products. Carbon dioxide (CO2), on the other hand, is a greenhouse gas that is the unwanted byproduct of many industrial processes. Converting CO2 to methanol is one way to put CO2 to good use. Chemical engineers have now demonstrated how to make that conversion process from CO2 to methanol more efficient by using a highly effective separation membrane they produced.

