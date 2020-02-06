The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Newly Revealed Emails Highlight Coziness and Favors Between Local Officials, Jordan Cove LNG Backers

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Read time: 14 mins

Emails exchanged between an Oregon county commissioner and Pembina, the parent company of the proposed $10 billion fossil fuel export terminal Jordan Cove, raise ethics issues and may create openings for legal challenges to key permits for the controversial Jordan Cove project.

Theemails, obtained via an open records request by the Energy and Policy Institute and shared with DeSmog, appear to show contacts between Pembina officials and Coos County commissioners — communications that were not disclosed during public hearings. Oregon law generally requires communications with commissioners about a pending permit to be disclosed publicly, so that those from the other side can respond.

Tags: 
Jordan Cove LNG
Oregon
liquefied natural gas (LNG)
Coos County Commission
Melissa Cribbins
Pembina

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/02/06/emails-melissa-cribbins-coos-county-commission-jordan-cove-lng

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version