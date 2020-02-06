From Coal to Renewables in China: Solving the Water Stress-Power Plant Mismatch

Category: Climate Hits: 2From Coal to Renewables in China: Solving the Water Stress-Power Plant Mismatch Comments|Add Comment|PrintHukou Waterfall, Shanxi Province. Photo by Tim Zachernuk/Flickr On the road from coal to renewable energy, China has a complex challenge to face: it must satisfy rising energy demand while reducing carbon emissions and sustainably managing water use without hobbling the power and agriculture sectors or the overall economy. Water stress adds to the challenge, because 66.5% of China’s...
