The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

4 Charts Explain Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Countries and Sectors

Category: Climate Hits: 2

4 Charts Explain Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Countries and Sectors Comments|Add Comment|PrintHeat and electricity are responsible for 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Photo by Tony Webster/Flickr */ Global annual greenhouse gas emissions have grown 41% since 1990, and they are still climbing. While emissions dipped notably in 2016, recent data suggests that carbon dioxide emissions rose each year since then. Where are these emissions coming from, and who is responsible? WRI’s...

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
4 Charts Explain Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Countries and Sectors4 Charts Explain Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Countries and Sectors4 Charts Explain Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Countries and Sectors4 Charts Explain Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Countries and Sectors4 Charts Explain Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Countries and Sectors

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/diWZrkI1u9Y/greenhouse-gas-emissions-by-country-sector

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version