Category: Climate Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 16:44 Hits: 1

A recent study has called for an increase in scientific surveys and collection of specimens to confirm the extinction of ultra-rare species. A conservation scientist concluded that there is currently insufficient scientific surveys to determine whether many of the Earth's rarest species, those known only from a single specimen, still exist.

