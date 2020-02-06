The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

California Communities Argue Their Climate Liability Suits Are Based on Fossil Fuel Disinformation Campaigns

In back-to-back hearings before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday, lawyers representing California cities and counties suing fossil fuel companies over localized climate impacts argued their cases are based on the companies’ alleged campaigns of deception around climate science that downplayed the danger of their products.

Opposing arguments by an attorney representing Chevron as well as a Department of Justice lawyer failed to defend against this core allegation, and instead claimed that global warming broadly is an issue of federal concern that requires federal rather than state court jurisdiction.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/02/05/california-communities-climate-liability-fossil-fuel-disinformation

