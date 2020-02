Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 18:23 Hits: 2

An elaborate system of filaments, liquid droplet dynamics and protein connectors enables the repair of some damaged DNA in the nuclei of cells, researchers have found. The findings further challenge the belief that broken DNA floats aimlessly -- and highlight the value of cross-disciplinary research in biology and physics.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200205132349.htm