Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 18:47 Hits: 1

The amount of solar and wind power being generated in the U.S. is more than 30 times the amount predicted by the government in 2000.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2020/0204/Solar-and-wind-energy-trounced-the-forecasts.-Can-they-do-it-again?icid=rss