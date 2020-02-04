The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Will Mexico’s Growing Avocado Industry Harm Its Forests?

Will Mexico’s Growing Avocado Industry Harm Its Forests? Comments|Add Comment|PrintMexico produces about 2.2 million tons of avocados annually. Photo by Olle Svensson/Flickr Demand for avocados has exploded in the last decade, and Mexican production of “green-gold” has expanded to meet it. National production has grown 8% annually since 2009; the country produced 2.2 million tons of avocados in 2018 alone. Although the majority of Mexico’s avocados come from the state of Michoacán, the avocado...

