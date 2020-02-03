Lower protein diet may lessen risk for cardiovascular disease

Articles

A plant-based diet may be key to lowering risk for heart disease. Researchers determined that diets with reduced sulfur amino acids -- which occur in protein-rich foods, such as meats, dairy, nuts and soy -- were associated with a decreased risk for cardiovascular disease. The team also found that the average American consumes almost two and a half times more sulfur amino acids than the estimated average requirement.

