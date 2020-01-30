The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Autonomous microtrap for pathogens

Antibiotics are more efficient when they can act on their target directly at the site of infestation, without dilution. American scientists now describe a synthetic chemical trap that propels itself to its place of action in the body fluid and then lures the bacteria into its interior to poison them. One of the main functionalities of the microdevice is the communication with its target, says the study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200130115422.htm

