Bats inspire detectors to help prevent oil and gas pipe leaks

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 16:54 Hits: 0

Engineers have developed a new scanning technique inspired by the natural world that can detect corroding metals in oil and gas pipelines. By mimicking how bats use differing wavelengths of ultrasound to detect objects, hunt, and avoid predators, engineers have developed a new system that combines two separate types of radiation, fast neutrons and gamma rays, to detect corrosion -- a major cause of pipeline leaks.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200130115426.htm