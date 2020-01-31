The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Hunt for Fugitive Emissions in the Permian’s Oilfields

Meaningful regulation of the fracking, industry is a non sequitur to Sharon Wilson, organizer for Earthworks’ Oil & Gas Accountability Project. She supports her employer’s efforts to encourage tougher industry regulations, but believes that humankind needs to keep oil and gas in the ground if there is any chance of meeting the benchmarks set by the Paris Climate Accord to limit global warming. 

After spending a couple days with Wilson as she monitored for methane leaks at oil and gas industry sites in the Permian oilfields of West Texas, it is easy to understand why she believes that talk of meaningful regulation of the industry lacks meaning itself.  

Sharon Wilson
Permian Basin
methane
fracking
Earthworks
TExas Commission on Environmental Quality

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/01/30/sharon-wilson-methane-leaks-permian-basin-oilfields

