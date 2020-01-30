The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

2020 Budget Shows Progress on Climate Finance, But US Continues to Fall Behind Peers

2020 Budget Shows Progress on Climate Finance, But US Continues to Fall Behind Peers Comments|Add Comment|PrintDespite presidential rhetoric against climate finance, the US Congress still allocates money for overseas climate spending. Photo by marnie webb/Flickr. In late December 2019, the U.S. Congress passed funding bills for fiscal year 2020. Prior to 2017, the U.S. had been one of the largest contributors of climate finance, but with the Trump administration being particularly hostile to...

