The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

PODCAST: A Mother for Road Safety with Zoleka Mandela

Category: Climate Hits: 4

PODCAST: A Mother for Road Safety with Zoleka Mandela Comments|Add Comment|PrintZoleka Mandela speaking out at Global Road Safety Week. Photo by makeroadssafe/Flickr More than 100 participants were in the World Resources Institute global office recently for the launch of the Vision Zero for Latin America program to end road deaths. One of those attendees, Zoleka Mandela, is an acclaimed global ambassador for road safety, especially when it comes to children. In this episode of our podcast,...

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
PODCAST: A Mother for Road Safety with Zoleka MandelaPODCAST: A Mother for Road Safety with Zoleka MandelaPODCAST: A Mother for Road Safety with Zoleka MandelaPODCAST: A Mother for Road Safety with Zoleka MandelaPODCAST: A Mother for Road Safety with Zoleka Mandela

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/C1cVLBkt8yA/podcast-mother-road-safety-zoleka-mandela

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version