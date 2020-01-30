PODCAST: A Mother for Road Safety with Zoleka Mandela

Category: Climate Hits: 4PODCAST: A Mother for Road Safety with Zoleka Mandela Comments|Add Comment|PrintZoleka Mandela speaking out at Global Road Safety Week. Photo by makeroadssafe/Flickr More than 100 participants were in the World Resources Institute global office recently for the launch of the Vision Zero for Latin America program to end road deaths. One of those attendees, Zoleka Mandela, is an acclaimed global ambassador for road safety, especially when it comes to children. In this episode of our podcast,...
Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/C1cVLBkt8yA/podcast-mother-road-safety-zoleka-mandela