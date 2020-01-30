Phytoplankton Boom Predicted by 2100, Researchers Say 

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 10:01 Hits: 3

California researchers have predicted that by the end of the century, there will be a boom in tropical phytoplankton populations in low-latitude waters.

Oceanographers from the University of California, Irvine (UCI) based their predictions on a neural network-driven Earth system model, which they presented in a paper published Jan. 27 in the journal Nature Geoscience.

The researchers found, contrary to the beliefs of many environmental scientists, that by 2100, the population of phytoplankton is likely to explode.

Phytoplankton are a variety of microscopic organisms that live near the surface of most sea and freshwater, where plenty of sunlight is available for photosynthesis. They form the bottom of the marine food chain, and are thought to account for half of all the photosynthetic activity that takes place on Earth.

Lead researcher Adam Martiny, professor of oceanography at the UCI, explained that many scientists expected phytoplankton to struggle as the oceans become increasingly stratified, with warming sea surface temperatures and less nutrients available at the surface, where phytoplankton grow.

“All the climate models have this mechanism built into them, and it has led to these well-established predictions that phytoplankton productivity, biomass, and export into the deep ocean will all decline with climate change,”said Martiny. “Earth system models are largely based upon laboratory studies of phytoplankton, but of course laboratory studies of plankton are not the real ocean.”

While scientists traditionally measure the abundance of phytoplankton by the concentration of chlorophyll in the water, Martiny emphasized that it is not the most effective way to measure its population in low latitudes. Not all phytoplankton use chlorophyll as their main pigment.

Studies conducted previously have shown higher levels of chlorophyll in ocean water collected farther away from the equator than in warmer, tropical waters.

“The problem is that chlorophyll is not everything that’s in a cell, and actually in low latitudes, many plankton are characterized by having a very small amount of it; there’s so much sunlight, plankton only need a few chlorophyll molecules to get enough energy to grow,” Martiny said.

“In reality, we have had so far very little data to actually demonstrate whether or not there is more or less biomass in regions undergoing stratification. As a result, the empirical basis for less biomass in warmer regions is not that strong.”

Martiny and his team analyzed samples of phytoplankton communities from more than 10,000 locations around the world, hoping to construct a more accurate ocean systems model.

The researchers found tropical waters had surprise levels of phytoplankton abundance, most of which were tiny cells called picophytoplankton, which make up 80 to 90 percent of plankton biomass in warmer areas.

The team then compared the quantity of phytoplankton biomass along the gradient of temperature against global maps and found that by the end of the century, phytoplankton abundance could increase by up to 20 percent in many areas.

“In many regions, there would be an increase of 10 to 20 percent in plankton biomass, rather than a decline,” Martiny said. “Machine learning is not biased by the human mind.”

“We just give the model tons and tons of data. But these sorts of artificial intelligence tools can help us challenge existing paradigms.”

Martiny added that the research shows how resilient the organisms are.

“We could, obviously, let climate change get out of hand and go into completely uncharted territory, and then all bets are off,” he said. “But at least for a while, I think the adaptive capabilities in these diverse plankton communities will help them maintain high biomass despite these environmental changes.”

Read more https://www.theepochtimes.com/phytoplankton-boom-predicted-by-2100-researchers-say%E2%80%A8_3221261.html