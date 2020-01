Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 22:26 Hits: 2

The Trump administration’s answer to the Obama-era clean water rule may be a boon for this South Carolina gold mine.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2020/0128/Trump-s-new-water-rule-What-it-means-for-mines-and-pollution?icid=rss