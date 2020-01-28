The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Second of its kind 'sharpshooter' leafhopper from Brazil 'strikes' with its coloration

When, in 2014, Brazilian researchers stumbled across a red-eyed leafhopper feeding inside bromeliads, growing in the restingas of southeastern Brazil, they were certain it was a one-of-a-kind discovery. Several years later, however, fieldwork in a mountainous area in the region ended up with the description of the second known case of a bromelicolous leafhopper. Thanks to its striking coloration, the new sharpshooter appeared even more spectacular.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200128114644.htm

