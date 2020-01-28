'Like Handing Out Blankets Affected With Smallpox': US Called to End Oil Exports to Thwart Climate Crisis

Category: Climate Hits: 2
By Jake Johnson, Common Dreams. Originally published on Common Dreams under CC BY-SA 3.0 US.
A new report released Tuesday by Oil Change International and Greenpeace USA found that reinstating the U.S. crude oil export ban Congress lifted in 2015 would slash global carbon emissions by up to 181 million tons of CO2-equivalent each year — a reduction comparable to shuttering dozens of coal-fired power plants.
