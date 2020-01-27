The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New Emails Show Trump Admin Exploited Wildfires to Help Logging Industry

This is a guest post by ClimateDenierRoundup.

Earlier this month we discussed how during Australia’s devastating fires, conservatives tried to claim that it was green party forest management policies that were to blame. That is, of course, wrong. It throws us back to 2018 in the U.S., when Secretary Ryan Zinke and others wrongly blamed environmentalists for California's wildfires and Trump wrongly blamed a lack of raking.

Now, new emails obtained by The Guardian show that messaging around forest management in 2018 was more than just a way to pin the blame on California and deny climate change. Like most other actions taken by this administration, it also helped prop up industry profits by embracing the industry’s propaganda.  

Ryan Zinke
Trump Administration
wildfires climate change

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/01/27/emails-trump-zinke-exploited-camp-wildfires-logging

