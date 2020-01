Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 20:26 Hits: 0

The western United States has experienced such intense droughts over the past decade that technical descriptions are becoming inadequate. In many places, conditions are rocketing past "severe," through "extreme," all the way to "exceptional drought."

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200123152606.htm