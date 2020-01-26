Groups Funded by Oil Industry Bash Plan to Reduce Northeast's Dependence on Oil

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Last month New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu announced the state would not be participating in the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI), a regional cap-and-trade program aimed at reducing carbon emissions from vehicles. The program is still in early stages of development, but groups tied to petroleum interests and conservative networks funded by the Koch empire are already fighting it with opposition campaigns.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/01/26/state-policy-network-oil-transportation-climate-initiative-northeast

