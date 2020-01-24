The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Why eating yogurt may help lessen the risk of breast cancer

Category: Climate Hits: 2

One of the causes of breast cancer may be inflammation triggered by harmful bacteria suggest researchers. Scientists advise consuming natural yogurt, which contains beneficial bacteria which dampens inflammation and which is similar to the bacteria found in breastfeeding mothers. Their suggestion is that this bacteria is protective because breast feeding reduces the risk of breast cancer. The consumption of yogurt is also associated with a reduction in the risk of breast cancer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200124073857.htm

