Dance of the honey bee reveals fondness for strawberries

Bees are pollinators of many plants, but their diversity and density is declining. A team investigated their foraging behavior in agricultural landscapes. They found that honey bees prefer strawberry fields, even if flowering next to oilseed rape fields. Only when oilseed rape was in full bloom were fewer honey bees in the strawberries. Wild bees, on the other hand, consistently chose the strawberry field.

