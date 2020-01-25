The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Defying Climate Goals, New York Approves Rate Hike to Pay for New Natural Gas Infrastructure

One of the first tests of New York’s ambitious climate plan didn't go well, as the New York Public Service Commission voted on January 16 to raise electricity rates on customers by $1.2 billion over the next three years to help Consolidated Edison, or Con Ed, pay for new natural gas pipelines and infrastructure.

New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) targets 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2040 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. To meet those goals, any new gas infrastructure constructed now and in the future would have to be retired well before the end of its useful life, becoming stranded assets.

Tags: 
new york
stranded assets
Con Ed
natural gas
methane

https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/01/25/climate-goals-new-york-approves-rate-hike-natural-gas

