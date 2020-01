Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 20:25 Hits: 2

Bright colors are often considered an evolutionary tradeoff in the animal kingdom. Yes, a male peacock's colorful feathers may help it attract a mate, but they also make it more likely to be seen by a predator. Jewel beetles and their iridescent wing cases may be an exception to the rule, researchers report. They found that the insects' bright colors can act as a form of camouflage.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200123152536.htm