Mapping the cumulative health effects of environmental exposures

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 20:26 Hits: 4

The genomics revolution has provided powerful insights into genetic risk factors for human disease while also revealing the limits of genetic determinants, which account for only a fraction of total disease risk. A new article argues that a similar large-scale effort is needed to ensure a more complete picture of disease risk by accounting for the exposome, defined as our cumulative exposure to environmental agents such as chemical pollutants.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200123152604.htm