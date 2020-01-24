The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Judges Point Dismissed Youth Climate Plaintiffs to Political System Corrupted by Fossil Fuel Cash

Category: Climate Hits: 4

Read time: 9 mins

When a pair of Ninth Circuit Court judges ordered dismissal of a landmark youth climate change lawsuit last week, they concluded that the U.S. government may be harming the nation’s youth through its fossil fuel-based energy policy, but that courts cannot stop that harm. “Rather, the plaintiffs’ impressive case for redress must be presented to the political branches of government,” Judge Andrew Hurwitz wrote in a split 2-1 decision dismissing Juliana v. United States.

The decision to dismiss Juliana without a trial raises troubling implications about the state of America’s constitutional democracy and the role that courts can play in harming, rather than protecting, the public interest, according to legal and scientific experts.

Tags: 
Juliana v. United States
youth climate activism
climate liability
Trump Administration
robert brulle
fossil fuel lobby

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/01/24/judges-juliana-dismissed-youth-climate-fossil-fuel-corruption

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version