Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 14:58 Hits: 2

American households waste, on average, almost a third of the food they acquire, according to economists, who say this wasted food has an estimated aggregate value of $240 billion annually. Divided among the nearly 128.6 million U.S. households, this waste could be costing the average household about $1,866 per year.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200123095853.htm